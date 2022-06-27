Mohammed Zubair Of Alt News Arrested By Delhi Police For Alleged Remark On Seers

In a key development, fact-checker website 'Alt News' co-founder Mohammed Zubair has been arrested by Delhi Police on Monday. As per inputs, a FIR was registered against Mohammad Zubair at the Khairabad Police Station for allegedly calling Hindu seers "hate mongers", on a complaint lodged by Bhagwan Sharan, the district president of Hindu Sher Sena.

The journalist was booked under sections of the IPC and the Information Technology Act and is under arrest by Delhi Police.