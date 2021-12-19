Propagating Hindu-Muslim unity, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat reiterated on Sunday that all Indians share the same DNA. Addressing an event in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, Bhagwat said it has been proven that Indians are descendants of the same ancestors from the last 40,000 years.

"For over 40,000 years, the DNA of all people in India has been the same...I am not faffing. For several decades, our ancestors fought to preserve our culture that holds India together today. We owe our allegiance to them and draw inspiration from them," the RSS chief told the gathering.

Calling for unity, Mohan Bhagwat said the undivided land of India lost several battles to foreign invaders over the centuries as the local population was not united. Quoting Babasaheb Ambedkar, he said we are never defeated by anyone’s strength but by our own weaknesses.

India can become 'world guru': RSS

He also said though India is not a world power, it certainly has the potential to become a world ‘guru’ in the post-pandemic era.

Highlighting the ancient Indian practices in medicine, he said, “What cured over the years was traditional Indian remedies such as kadha, kwath (herbal formulations) and hygiene. Now, the world looks up to India and wants to emulate the Indian model. Our country may not become a world power, but it can certainly be the world guru.”

The RSS chief observed a minute’s silence in memory of Chief of Defence Staff Late Bipin Rawat and 13 others who died in the chopper crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu recently.

Bhagwat is on a five-day tour to Himachal Pradesh and is likely to meet Tibetan spiritual leader The Dalai Lama.