Mohan Bhagwat Rues Lack Of Progress In 75 Yrs; Avers 'Be Like Lord Ram' Amid Sloganeering

In an intriguing observation, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat claimed that India had progressed sufficiently enough as it should have in the 75 years since Independence. He was speaking at an awards function at the Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital on November 21 organised by the Sant Eshwer Foundation in association with Sewa Bharti. While acknowledging that progress is a given in the upcoming years, he stressed the need to adopt the right path in this regard.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat remarked, "We have not progressed as much as we should have in the last 75 years. We will progress. It is not a matter of worry. But this will be possible if we embark on the right path to reach there. We did not progress (enough) because we didn't embark on that path."

Amid chanting of Jai Shri Ram' slogans on this occasion, he added, "Nowadays, we raise the slogan of 'Jai Shri Ram' enthusiastically. There is nothing wrong in it. But we should also try to be like Shri Ram."

Mohan Bhagwat argues against conversion

Addressing a gathering at a Ghosh Shivir in Chhattisgarh on November 19, Bhagwat asserted that Hinduism did not need to change anyone and argued against conversion. Highlighting the diversity in Indian society, he called for taking everyone forward together and spoke about the quest to make India a 'Vishwa Guru'. The RSS chief observed, "Only those who are weak are exploited. Swami Vivekananda had said weakness is sin. Power means to live in an organized manner. We should take everyone together, we do not need to change anyone".

He elaborated, "There is diversity in our society. There are many gods and goddesses, it doesn't matter. Everyone has to be taken forward together, which has been going on for centuries. We don't need to change anyone and we will not let our people change," he said adding, "Our religion, which people today call Hindu religion, needs to be given to the world and, without trying to convert, we have to teach a way which is not worship, but a way of living in order to make India a Vishwa Guru."