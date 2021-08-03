MoHFW Says 18 Districts Reporting Increasing Trend In Daily New COVID Cases; Check List

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday named 18 districts in India which are reporting a daily surge in novel Coronavirus cases during the last four weeks. The government informed that these districts account for 47.5% of the total cases during the mentioned period.

Of the 18 districts, 10 are in Kerala, three in Maharashtra, two in Manipur and one each in Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram, the government informed.

18 Districts report an increasing trend in fresh COVID-19 cases

Kerala: Malappuram, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kasargod, Idukki, and Wayanad.

Maharashtra: Ahmednagar, Beed and Solapur.

Manipur: Noney and Chandel

Arunachal Pradesh: Lower Subansiri

Meghalaya: South-West Khasi Hills

Mizoram: Aizawl

#IndiaFightsCorona



18 Districts are reporting increasing trend in Daily New #COVID19 Cases in last 4 weeks; these 18 districts account for 47.5% of the total cases



Kerala : 10

Maharashtra : 3

Manipur : 2

Arunachal Pradesh : 1

Meghalaya : 1

Mizoram : 1



- JS, @MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com/zAyXI80o6m — #IndiaFightsCorona (@COVIDNewsByMIB) August 3, 2021

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry informed that 49.85% of total COVID-19 cases in last week were reported from Kerala. Giving an overview of state-wise COVID-19 data, MoHFW Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said that one state has over one lakh active cases, while eight states have active cases between 10,000 and one lakh. The remaining 27 states have less than 10,000 active cases, he said.

Speaking on the inculcation drive, the Health Ministry said that more than double vaccines were administered in July in comparison with May. “Total 47.85 crore doses were administered in the country including 37.26 crores of first dose and 10.59 crores of the second dose. We administered 19.6 lakh doses in May and 43.41 lakh doses in July. The total number of vaccine doses administered in July is more than double that in May," the government said.

COVID-19 cases in India

As per the official data by the health ministry, India on Tuesday reported 30,549 fresh COVID-19 cases, while 38,887 individuals recovered in the past 24 hours. A total of 422 people also died due to the illness, taking total fatalities to 4,25,195.

Of the total cases reported in the past 24 hours, Kerala is the biggest contributor with 13,984 cases. The overall caseload of the state is more than 34 lakh with 16,955 fatalities. Maharashtra stands second with 4,869 cases in a single day.

Image: Twitter@COVIDNewsbyMIB/Pixabay