Monkey B Virus In China: Congress Leader Abhishek Singhvi Says 'don't Trust' Beijing & WHO

After the Beijing-based vet, who was the first human infection case with Monkey B (BV) virus died, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi on Monday took to his official Twitter handle and said "don't believe in China". Asking people to not believe in World Health Organisation (WHO), Abhishek Singhvi said that prepare as well as possible. "Seeker, do your thing," he added.

Here we go again 🙄

1. Don't believe China

2. Don't believe WHO

3. Prepare as well as possible

4. Seeker, do your thinghttps://t.co/JRlR9lAOmY — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) July 19, 2021

China reports death of 1st human infection case with Monkey B (BV) virus

Earlier on Saturday, China had reported the first human infection death with Monkey B Virus (BV). The 53-year-old male vet, who works for an institution researching non-human primates, showed early-onset symptoms of nausea and vomiting, a month after he dissected two dead monkeys in early March, reported China's Global Times citing the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention. However, the family members of the vet are reportedly safe from the virus.

According to Global Time,s the vet had sought treatment in several hospitals and eventually died on May 27. The journal further stated that until now, there were no fatal or even clinically evident BV infections in China. Therefore, the vet's case marks the first human infection case with the Monkey B virus to be identified in China. Researchers have collected the cerebrospinal fluid of the veterinarian in April and identified him as positive for BV, yet samples of his close contacts suggested negative results for the virus, it added.

The Global Times further reported that the virus, initially isolated in 1932, in an alphaherpesvirus enzootic in macaques of the genus Macaca. This virus can be transmitted via direct contact and exchange of bodily secretions and has a fatality rate of 70 per cent to 80 per cent. It suggested that BV in monkeys might pose a potential threat to occupational workers. It is necessary to eliminate BV during the development of specific pathogen-free rhesus colonies and to strengthen surveillance in laboratory macaques and occupational workers in China.

The 'morbid' B-virus

The Monkey B virus, B-virus, or the Macanine Herpesvirus 1 is a virus infecting macaque monkeys. The fatal virus has a structure similar to the HSV-1, which means it is neurotropic and infests the blood. According to the Chinese CDC, the Monkey B virus exhibits pathogens similar to that of cold sores in humans. It can be transmitted via direct contact and exchange of body secretions and has a mortality rate of 70-80 per cent. The primary indicators of the virus are similar to that of flu, that is, fever, chills, muscle aches, and fatigue. However, this can lead to visible rash-itchy wounds and pain or numbness around them. The virus also causes muscle coordination, brain damage, and finally death.

