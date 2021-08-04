Moradabad Witnessing 'exodus'? Here's Why 81 Families Have Put Up 'house For Sale' Posters

The decision of 81 families in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad has shocked the nation after they collectively put up posters for mass exodus outside Lajpat Nagar Shiv Mandir Colony saying 'makan bikau hai' (Room available for sale) in a locality in Katghar area.

"Mass Exodus, Shiv Mandir Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Moradabad, for sale, contact colony residents," the poster read. The residents, as per reports, have alleged that some houses in the colony were recently sold to individuals of a particular community after they paid higher prices. The local Hindus allege that the people of the particular community harass them by throwing the leftover in the colony.

Speaking to Republic TV, a local said, "It has become difficult for children to remain at home, cannot go to the terrace, cannot play in the streets, problems are becoming bigger."

Another said that the posters have been put after taking permission of families. "Each and every house agreed," the local added. Meanwhile, they have demanded the government to take action.

Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brajesh Pathak told Republic that a probe is on in the matter. Shailendra Kumar Singh, Muradabad District Magistrate, said that he hasn't received any complaints but will look forward to the issue.

Locals say that most of the people in the Shiv Mandir Colony are vegetarians. However, according to reports, people from a particular community are eating non-veg and are causing filth.

Reacting to the reports, the ADG of Bareilly zone, in a tweet, has directed Moradabad police to investigate the issue.

(Image Credit: Republic World)