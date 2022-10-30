Morbi Bridge Collapse LIVE: 60+ People Dead, Rescue Ops On; 5-member Committee To Probe

Quick links:
Image: ANI
Rescue operations by the SDRF team, firefighters and rescue teams are going on in Morbi, where the bridge collapsed. Besides this, teams of NDRF, SRPF platoon as well as Navy, Air Force and Army personnel are fast reaching the spot, Gujarat CMO said.
High footfall seen atop bridge in Morbi ahead of tragic collapse; Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel en route to the site.
#LIVE | High footfall seen atop bridge in Morbi ahead of tragic collapse; CM en route to site.— Republic (@republic) October 30, 2022
Tune in to watch - https://t.co/1r5h2pWq8n pic.twitter.com/fQ4WdpZc2i
Chief Ministers of West and Delhi have condoled the loss of lives in the tragic bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi.
I am deeply concerned about the tragic bridge collapse in Morbi, Gujarat, that has cost several innocent lives and left many trapped.— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 30, 2022
My deep condolences to the families and friends of the deceased. I pray that the injured have a speedy recovery.
गुजरात से बेहद दुःखद खबर मिल रही है। मोरबी में ब्रिज टूट जाने से कई लोगों के नदी में गिर जाने की खबर है। भगवान से उनकी जान और स्वास्थ्य की प्रार्थना करता हूँ।— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 30, 2022
Two separate investigations will be carried out into the Morbi bridge collapse, in which more than 60 people died. Gujarat Police and the state government will probe the matter.
Indian National Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that he is "deeply saddened" by the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy. "I appeal to the Gujarat Congress workers to extend every possible assistance in rescue work & helping the wounded. My condolences & prayers are with the bereaved families," he said.
CPI leader Binoy Viswam has hit out at the BJP over the bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi city on Sunday in which at least 32 people were killed, claiming that it points to the "gross negligence" of the state government.
The nearly century-old suspension bridge on the Machchhu river collapsed around 6.30 pm owing to too many people on it following its reopening just four days ago after renovation.
"Cable bridge collapse in Gujarat points to the gross negligence of the BJP government. Its repair was said to be done five days back. Where from the contractors got this courage? The compensation needs to be increased. A reliable enquiry should take place to unveil political involvement," Viswam tweeted.
Gujarat Panchayat Minister Brijesh Merja, who is present at the incident spot, said that more than 60 people have died in the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy.
Mohanbhai Kalyanji Kundariya, BJP MP from Rajkot, also said, "More than 60 bodies recovered, of which more are of children, women and elderly. Rest have been rescued; the NDRF rescue operation is underway. We are taking this matter very seriously, it's very saddening."
"I am saddened to hear about the collapse of the bridge at Morbi. May God give peace to the departed soul and give strength to his family to bear this grief and heal the injured at the earliest," former Chief Minister of Gujarat Shankersinh Vaghela said.
A five-member committee is being formed to investigate the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy. The committee will include, IAS Rajukumar Beniwal, Chief Engineer (Quality Control) KM Patel, HOD Structural Engineer, Dr Gopal Tank and Sandeep Vasava and Subhash Trivedi of the CID crime branch.
A bridge, nearly a century old, on the Machchhu river collapsed this evening. At least 35 people died in the incident.
The bridge, which was recently reopened for the public after renovation, collapsed as it could not bear the weight of the people, officials said.
गुजरात के मोरबी में मच्छु नदी पर केबल पुल टूटने से हुए हादसे का समाचार अत्यंत दुःखद है।— Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) October 30, 2022
गुजरात सरकार और प्रशासन ने घटना का त्वरित संज्ञान लेते हुए, राहत व बचाव के लिए आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश दिए हैं।
मैं घायलों के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की कामना करता हूँ।
गुजरात के मोरबी में हुए पुल हादसे की खबर बेहद दुःखद है। ऐसे मुश्किल समय में मैं सभी शोकाकुल परिवारों को अपनी गहरी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 30, 2022
सभी कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं से अपील करता हूं कि दुर्घटना में घायल व्यक्तियों की हर संभव सहायता करें और लापता लोगों की तलाश में मदद करें।
गुजरात के मोरबी में मच्छु नदी पर निर्मित पुल के गिरने से हुई दुर्घटना में कई नागरिकों के जान गंवाने की खबर दुखदायी है।— Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) October 30, 2022
ईश्वर इस हादसे में दिवंगत हुए नागरिकों की आत्मा को शांति और उनके परिजनों को ये आघात सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करे।
गुजरात के मोरबी में पुल टूटने से हुई दुर्घटना का अत्यंत दु:खद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ है।— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 30, 2022
प्रभु श्री राम से प्रार्थना है कि सभी प्रभावितों की रक्षा करें।
I am pained at the tragedy of a bridge collapse in Morbi. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 30, 2022
The state and central government agencies are working to ensure all injured are rescued expeditiously. My thoughts and prayers are with people.
#LIVE | Local residents narrate ordeal as Morbi cable bridge collapse leaves several dead.— Republic (@republic) October 30, 2022
Tune in - https://t.co/1r5h2pWq8n pic.twitter.com/qRqPEcGa3K
"I am leaving for Morbi by cancelling all my upcoming events today. Direct monitoring of the situation and necessary coordination with the system will be achieved by reaching the site in person," CM Bhupendra Patel said.
He also said that the state government will provide Rs 4 lakhs to the family of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.
Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been rushed to the bridge collapse site in Gujarat from Gandhinagar, Vadodara. Another team to be airlifted, DG Atul Karwal said.
The disaster control room has released helpline number 02822 243300 specifically for the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy. People who are stuck or can't find their family members can contact this number for help.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that he is deeply saddened by the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy. "I have spoken to Harsh Sanghvi, Minister of State for Home and other officials of Gujarat in this matter. Local administration is engaged in relief work with full readiness, NDRF is also reaching the spot soon. The administration has been directed to provide immediate treatment to the injured," he said.
मोरबी में हुए हादसे से अत्यंत दुखी हूँ। इस विषय में मैंने गुजरात के गृह राज्य मंत्री हर्ष संघवी व अन्य अधिकारियों से बात की है। स्थानीय प्रशासन पूरी तत्परता से राहत कार्य में लगा है, NDRF भी शीघ्र घटनास्थल पर पहुँच रही है। प्रशासन को घायलों को तुरंत उपचार देने के निर्देश दिए हैं।— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 30, 2022
The death toll in Gujarat's Morbi cable bridge collapse has reached 35, Gujarat Minister Brijesh Merja said.
"We are really saddened by the tragedy in Morbi. PM Modi called me to ask about the situation and Gujarat CM is taking stock too. Local leaders are also working to help the injured people," said Gujarat Panchayat Minister Brijesh Merja, who is present at the incident spot.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of each of those who died in a bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi city.
Modi also spoke with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other officials regarding the incident. He sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue operations, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
PM @narendramodi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in the mishap in Morbi. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.— PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 30, 2022
Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said that at least 7 people have died in the Morbi cable bridge collapse.
The bridge, which was recently reopened for the public after renovation, collapsed as it could not bear the weight of the people standing on it, the officials said.
A nearly century-old suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi city collapsed on Sunday evening due to which several people standing on it fell into the river, officials said.
The bridge, which was recently reopened for public after renovation, collapsed as it could not bear the weight of the people standing on it, they said.
"Due to the bridge collapse, several people fell into the river. A rescue operation is underway. There are reports that several people have suffered injuries. They are being rushed to hospitals," local MLA and state minister Brijesh Merja said.