Mortal Remains Of Trapped Indian Army Jawan Retrieved Days After Landslide In Tawang

The mortal remains of Subedar AS Dhagale, a soldier who got trapped in the debris after a sudden landslide in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang were retrieved on Saturday, April 1. The incident took place early morning on March 27 during an operational task. The Indian Army personnel were struck by a sudden massive landslide resulting in debris of 6-7 feet including fallen trees, rock,s and mud.

During the incident, while others were able to escape without any critical injury, Subedar AS Dhagale was trapped. A search operation was launched immediately to locate him. After four days, the search team retrieved Dhagale's mortal remains from the site of the landslide.

The soldier's mortal remains have been since moved to District Hospital in Tawang. Subedar AS Dhagale belonged to the Ratnagiri district in Maharashtra. He is survived by his wife and two daughters. According to sources, a wreath-laying ceremony has been planned in Tawang before his mortal remains are dispatched to his hometown.