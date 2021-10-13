MoS Chauhan Asserts India’s Push For ICTs Under PM Modi’s Visionary Leadership

Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan on Tuesday asserted India’s commitment towards developing the most cost-effective Information Communication Technology (ICT) services for accelerating digital transformation. The MoS was participating in the Ministerial Roundtable Session of the 50th-anniversary edition of International Telecommunications Union (ITU) Digital World 2021, where he made these remarks.

The Union Minister remarked that India's telecom strategy was guided by the goals of affordability, accessibility, and availability of Information & Communication Technology (ICT) services to all citizens. India has brought in landmark telecom reforms under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strategic vision, ensuring the most inexpensive communication services, which would lead to the next stage of digitalization, he added.

MoS asserts India’s push for ICTs, cites PM Modi’s visionary leadership

The telecom reforms brought under the PM Modi-led Centre include raising the spectrum tenure from 20 to 30 years, simplifying the bank guarantee requirements for a licence, eliminating the Spectrum Usage Charge (SUC) for spectrum acquired in future spectrum auctions, and allowing 100% foreign direct investment via the automatic route, among other things Telecom Service Providers (TSPs), the press release issued by Ministry of Communications stated.

"This reformative process will unleash the true potential of the Indian telecom sector to the benefit of all sections including those who live in the remotest part of the country. The vision of the Prime Minister of India will also inspire other countries to charter the same path as adopted by India," Devusinh Chauhan added.

According to Chauhan, India has made accessibility one of the top priorities of its telecom policy, in addition to affordability. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed that all of India's six lakh villages be connected by optical fibre," he added.



Participated in Ministerial Round Table session of International Telecommunications Union's Digital World 2021 held on 12th October 2021.

It was also attended by PM Vietnam & Ministers of 5 other countries.

Deliberated on implication of cost & its impact on digital transformation pic.twitter.com/F6UyU8vA6T — Devusinh Chauhan (@devusinh) October 13, 2021

The ITU's Deputy Secretary-General praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support for the country's communications revolution. He went on to say that if revolutionary initiatives are adopted at the highest levels, their chances of success and potential skyrocket, with India serving as an excellent example. This year, the Vietnamese government was responsible for staging the event. The Prime Minister of Vietnam, as well as ministers from Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Costa Rica, Lao PDR, Myanmar, and Vietnam, attended the above session.

