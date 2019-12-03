The Debate
MoS Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy Requests People To Download '112' Emergency Helpline App

General News

Union Minister for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Dec 3, appealed to the people of India to download the '112' emergency helpline app on their mobile phones

Centre

Minister of Home Affairs of India G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday, December 3, responded to NCP MP Supriya Sule on the matter of women's safety. While responding to the NCP MP in the parliament, Kishan Reddy informed the house about the new '112' emergency helpline app. In his response to Sule, G. Kishan Reddy said, he wishes to appeal to all people to download '112' emergency helpline app. He mentioned that it was being implemented across the country. He further added that the GRP and police at railway stations and CISF are all providing security at airports, and that money has been alloted to the states to implement the helpline.

About '112' emergency helpline app 

'112' is the Single Emergency number, people in distress can call 24h/7 in all 28 states and 9 Union Territories of India to get immediate assistance from the fire brigade, a medical team or the police. One can call on the number from any mobile phone and is free throughout the country.

Key Facts about '112;

  • The emergency numbers are free and available 24h/7.

  • The transport costs for urgent medical assistance depends upon the type of Ambulance Service is called and available. The amount is determined by the respective free or chargeable Ambulance. Most States/UTs run state-based free services and some charitable organizations also operate their Ambulances.

  • The costs for urgent assistance from the fire department are mostly free of charge, yet your municipality can ask for reimbursement for interventions that are not urgent when these are mentioned in the rules regarding charges. For further information, contact your municipality.

