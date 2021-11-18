MoS Meenakshi Lekhi Discusses Bilateral Ties With Egypt Ambassador

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi met Egypt's Ambassador Wael Hamed to discuss ongoing bilateral cooperation and initiatives in many fields. Lekhi took to Twitter to wish Egypt's Ambassador a successful stay in India.

She stated that she was happy to meet Egypt's Ambassador, Wael Hamed. According to her, the two sides discussed their ongoing bilateral cooperation as well as various initiatives in many fields.

Last month, the ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt Wael Hamed presented credentials to Indian President Ram Nath Kovind on October 26 alongside ambassadors of three other countries including Luxembourg, the Republic of Slovenia and Israel, in Ashok Hall, Rashtrapati Bhavan.

India and Egypt relationship

According to the Embassy of India, based on a long history of interactions and cooperation on bilateral, regional, and global issues, India and Egypt have a strong political understanding. Both countries have worked together in multilateral forums and are founding members of the Non-Aligned Movement, which is a forum of 120 developing nations.

In Egypt, there are around 450 Indian companies registered, with around 50 working in diverse industries and a combined investment of more than $3 billion. TCI Sanmar, Alexandria Carbon Black, Kirloskar, Dabur India, Egypt-India Polyester Company (EIPET), SCIB Paints, Godrej, Mahindra, and Monginis are among the major Indian investments in Egypt, according to the Embassy of India. Apparel, agriculture, chemicals, energy, autos, retail, and other industries are all represented by Indian businesses. Currently, Egypt's Indian population counts roughly 3600 people, most of whom live in the capital city of Cairo. However, in Alexandria, Port Said, and Ismailia, a limited number of families live. Many Indians work for Indian firms or for multinational corporations as professionals in Egypt.

After meeting Hamed, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi also met ambassadors from Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) and discussed how to deepen ties. She stated that she is honoured to host the Ambassadors of Latin America and the Caribbean. She also stated that India's ties with the region, with a focus on trade, culture and connectivity, were the subject of spirited and detailed talks.

