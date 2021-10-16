MoS Rai Warns Security Forces To Be Ready Against 'new' Terror Challenges, Drone Strikes

With the rise in terror challenges, the Minister of State (MoS) for Home Nityanand Rai on Saturday forewarned India's security forces to arm themselves up in order to tackle potential incidents of drone strikes, airstrikes, and lone-wolf attacks.

Addressing a gathering at the 37th Raising Day of the National Security Guard (NSG), Rai exhibited high confidence in the elite counter-terrorism unit. He said that the Black Cat commandos of the elite NSG wing are competent to neutralise any terror activity and establish peace in the country.

MoS Rai appeals to security forces to be prepared for terror activities

"The nature of challenges has changed and the security forces have to be prepared for incidents like drone attacks," Rai said.

The MoS spotlighted that the NSG has been from time to time developing its efficiency and capabilities. He reiterated that the force is forever ready to confront challenges.

"As long as the NSG exists, there will be no impact on the security and peace system of this country," Rai said adding, "My faith in NSG has increased after witnessing your demonstration to deal with terrorist attacks."

Rai threatens repercussions against anti-India motives

Hinting at Pakistan, the Minister threatened, "Those who cast an evil eye in our country should think that its consequences will be very bad."

"The result of such anti-India activities had to face by that country as well as it is familiar with the repercussions of its bad intention against our country," said the Minister of States (Home).

Rai lamented that despite all the efforts and support of foreign powers, India does not get the benefit as much as it plans.

He stated that in a maiden approach towards counter-terrorism, a security policy has been framed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Minister greeted the NSG on its 37th Raising Day, terming it as a "World-class trained force to combat all facets of terrorism" and that the nation is proud of its troops.

The elite striking force, NSG, was established in 1984 after the Union Cabinet decided to form a 'Federal Contingency Force' that was 'well trained to tackle the various manifestations of terrorism'. The NSG, popularly known as Black Cats marks its Raising Day every year on October 16.

The rise in Drone attacks

On July 29, suspected Pakistani drones were spotted hovering in three locations in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir. According to Border Security Force (BSF) officials, three unidentified lights were spotted simultaneously over Bari-Brahmana, Chiladya, and Gagwal near the international border at around 8.30 pm on July 29. The alert security forces fired upon the drones after which they disappeared.

On July 23, a hexacopter drone carrying 5kg of IEDs (Improvised Explosive Devices) was shot down by the J&K police near the border areas of Kanachak. The drone was directed to drop the IEDs to a person who would later plan an attack in the region.

On August 1, four drones were spotted in Samba's Bali-Brahmana police station region.

