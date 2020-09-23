Last Updated:

MoS Railways Suresh Angadi Passes Away Due To COVID-19; PM Modi & Others Pay Tributes

In a shocking development on Wednesday, MoS Railways Suresh Angadi passed away due to COVID-19. He tested positive for the novel coronavirus on September 11.

In a shocking development on Wednesday, MoS Railways Suresh Angadi passed away due to COVID-19. The 65-year-old politician hailing from Karnataka had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on September 11 and was initially asymptomatic. However, he was later admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment. 

While several of his Cabinet colleagues such as Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Shripad Naik, Dharmendra Pradhan, Kailash Choudhary, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Gajendra Shekhawat and Suresh Angadi were also diagnosed with COVID-19, Angadi is the first member of the Modi government to succumb to the infection. He represented the Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency for 4 consecutive terms starting from 2004 onwards. A businessperson and educationist by profession, he has served as the president and vice president of BJP's Belagavi district unit. Angadi is survived by his spouse and two daughters. 

Cabinet colleagues mourn Angadi's demise

Describing Angadi as an "exceptional party worker", Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the former worked hard to strengthen the BJP in Karnataka. He stated that the MoS Railways was a dedicated MP and effective Minister. The PM extended his condolences to the kin of Angadi. Cabinet colleagues including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressed their shock at this development. President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also condoled his death. 

