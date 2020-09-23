MoS Railways Suresh Angadi Passes Away Due To COVID-19; PM Modi & Others Pay Tributes

In a shocking development on Wednesday, MoS Railways Suresh Angadi passed away due to COVID-19. The 65-year-old politician hailing from Karnataka had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on September 11 and was initially asymptomatic. However, he was later admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment.

While several of his Cabinet colleagues such as Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Shripad Naik, Dharmendra Pradhan, Kailash Choudhary, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Gajendra Shekhawat and Suresh Angadi were also diagnosed with COVID-19, Angadi is the first member of the Modi government to succumb to the infection. He represented the Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency for 4 consecutive terms starting from 2004 onwards. A businessperson and educationist by profession, he has served as the president and vice president of BJP's Belagavi district unit. Angadi is survived by his spouse and two daughters.

Cabinet colleagues mourn Angadi's demise

Describing Angadi as an "exceptional party worker", Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the former worked hard to strengthen the BJP in Karnataka. He stated that the MoS Railways was a dedicated MP and effective Minister. The PM extended his condolences to the kin of Angadi. Cabinet colleagues including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressed their shock at this development. President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also condoled his death.

Shri Suresh Angadi was an exceptional Karyakarta, who worked hard to make the Party strong in Karnataka. He was a dedicated MP and effective Minister, admired across the spectrum. His demise is saddening. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this sad hour. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/2QDHQe0Pmj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 23, 2020

Deeply saddened by the demise of Rail Rajya Mantri, Shri Suresh Angadiji.



He was a good administrator, seasoned Parliamentarian and blessed with a warm and affable personality. My heartfelt condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 23, 2020

Deeply shocked by the sudden demise of the Union Minister Shri Suresh Angadi. He was a people's leader who strove for the uplift of the downtrodden. My condolences to the bereaved family members. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/PlyQpkiBK9 — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) September 23, 2020

Shocked to know the passing away of Shri Suresh Angadi, Union Minister of State of Railways. An amiable leader Shri Angadi worked tirelessly for the people of his constituency, Belagavi and Karnataka. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 23, 2020

Hard to believe that Minister Suresh Angadi is no more. Painstaking at work, amiable and sincere, he was a valued colleague who shall be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/HtZcxBNbhN — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) September 23, 2020

