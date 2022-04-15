MP CM Chouhan Assures Victims Govt Will Repay Their Losses; Says 'rioters Will Pay'

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday assured the victims of the Khargone violence that the state government will incur the losses borne by them during the communal clashes. He further stated that the government will rebuild the houses which were ruined during the violence that jolted the state.

Bashing rioters, who have burnt the houses of the poor people during the communal clashes on Ram Navmi, CM Shivraj Chouhan guaranteed victims that their houses will be rebuilt by the state. Further reprimanding the violence mongers, he stated that the BJP government will recover the cost from those who have troubled the poor and will hand over it to the victims.

'State will recover from rioters & will give to victims': Madhya Pradesh CM

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, fondly known as ‘Mama’, said, "Shouldn't bulldozers be used against those who trouble the poor? The houses of the poor were burnt in Khargone. They should not worry as 'Mama' will build their houses. We will recover from those who burnt their houses.” The Madhya Pradesh CM had previously described the Khargone violence as "unfortunate."

Republic's Impact on Khargone violence Investigation

Besides, in an exclusive conversation with Republic, Madhya Pradesh state officials informed that they would utilise the fresh visuals investigated and put forth by Republic Media as the proof in the investigation of the violence that broke out on Ram Navami. In one of the clips, two groups can be seen attacking each other in presence of police personnel, who remain mere spectators to the incident. The second clip depicts hundreds of protesters blocking the Sheetala Mata Mandir located on Goshala Marg Road near Taalab chowk of Khargone. The idols of Hindu deities were also broken.