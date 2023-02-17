MP: Govt Doctors Call Off Indefinite Strike Within Hours As Govt Assures To Look Into Their Demands

Hours after they launched a state-wide indefinite strike on Friday, government doctors in Madhya Pradesh called off their stir following an assurance from state Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang that a high-powered committee would look into their demands, including those related to promotions.

The government doctors began the strike in the morning hours, but it was withdrawn by around noon.

On Thursday, nearly 16,000 government doctors across the state had gone off-duty for two hours to protest what they called "bureaucratic interference in their work and promotions".

Talking to reporters, minister Sarang said, "A delegation of doctors met me. A high-powered committee will be formed to look into their demands. The panel will submit its recommendations to the government and action will be taken on it in a stipulated time." The delegation of doctors also met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Talking to PTI, president of Association of Medical Officers Medical Education Madhya Pradesh) Sanjeev Jayant said, "Our organisation has called off the strike." The doctors went off-duty to seek an end to bureaucratic interference in their work and promotions, saying that Madhya Pradesh is the only state in the country that is not following the Dynamic Assured Career Progression (DACP) Scheme meant for government doctors' promotions. PTI LAL NP NP

