MP Govt Issues Corona Curfew Guidelines Starting June 1; Read What's Open & What's Closed

As announced earlier, Madhya Pradesh government, on Saturday issued guidelines to start the phase-wise unlock process. The Government has issued new rules for districts with less and more than 5% of positivity rate. Several services including public transport will resume operations under the unlock process.

As per the official notice generated by the MP Government, for districts with more than 5% positivity rate, 25% of shops or establishments apart from essential services will be allowed to operate while in places where positivity rate is less than 5%, 50% shops are allowed to work. 50% of Private establishments are allowed to operate in districts with more than 5% of positivity rate and in such districts, restaurants will continue to serve home delivery services only.

Meanwhile, no relaxation has been issued for religious, political and social gatherings, shopping malls, and cinema halls. For cremation, 10 people are allowed while marriage attendance will not be more than 20. Weekend Janta curfew with 'corona' curfew will also continue.

Separate guidelines have been generated for interstate and intrastate travelers mandating thermal screening on arrival and other COVID norms including social distancing, face masks, to be strictly followed by the citizens.

Rural area guidelines

For rural areas, the government has proposed to divide villages into green, orange, and red zones depending upon the COVID-19 cases. Green zones are those with zero active cases, orange zones mean those with less than 4 or 4 active cases while red zones are those with more than 5 active cases. Villages under green and orange zones will be given certain relaxation.

Madhya Pradesh COVID-19 cases

The new guidelines with relaxation were generated on the day when state's positivity rate dipped to 2.1%. On Saturday, 1,640 tested positive for virus taking the total tally to 777349 while 68 more deaths took the toll to 7959. Currently, there are 30899 active cases of coronavirus. A total of 4995 patients were discharged and brought the recovery rate to nearly 95%.

Meanwhile, the state is struggling with cases of fungal infection and on Saturday a new variant 'cream fungus' was detected in a patient.