MP Police Books Congress MLA Sharma For Misbehaving With Senior Doctor Who Later Resigned

A day after Congress MLA PC Sharma denied misbehaving with a senior doctor in Madhya Pradesh who submitted his resignation after the incident, the Madhya Pradesh police on Monday registered a case against the Congress leader along with Guddu Chauhan.

While speaking to Republic on Monday, PC Sharma said, "I have not misbehaved. I have just asked him about the death of patients. Patients are dying, and that was a government hospital. Doctors don't speak to patients, not to MLA. If doctors don't receive calls from an MLA, what about normal people? I was just asking about the mismanagement."

On Saturday, doctor Yogendra Shrivastava resigned from his post at JP Hospital in Bhopal. A video of the incident, which went viral on social media, showed Congress leaders PC Sharma and Guddu Chouhan shouting at Dr. Shrivastava.

Confirming the resignation, JP hospital civil surgeon Dr. Rakesh Shrivastava was quoted by PTI saying, "Our senior doctor Yogendra Shrivastava has resigned after some politicians misbehaved with him. A patient in a critical condition was admitted to the trauma ward this morning. Dr. Yogendra told his family his condition was too critical. During treatment, he died, following which some politicians misbehaved with the doctor."

MP CM Shivraj calls it 'Shameful'

Taking cognizance of the incident, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday expressed disappointment over the 'shameful' episode and appealed to people to boost the morale of doctors instead of demoralizing them. He also said that the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be handled without cooperation.

CM Chouhan said, "It is very shameful that some people mistreated the doctors and hospital staff, thereby creating a ruckus at Bhopal's JP Hospital. No person has any right to mistreat our doctors. Due to today's incident, a senior doctor of JP Hospital was left extremely distressed and handed over his resignation. We are living in a civilized society. At this time, when there is a need to stand together, such a situation is neither in the public interest nor with this attitude COVID-19 can be tackled."