Pragya Thakur Sits On Dharna After Police Refuse To Register FIR Against Congress MLA

BJP MP from Bhopal, Pragya Singh Thakur sat on a dharna outside a police station in the city on Saturday complaining that the police were not registering an FIR against a Congress MLA who allegedly threatened her. The Congress MLA had threatened to set her ablaze. "I am sitting here on dharna for the last two hours for the FIR but they are not registering the FIR. Congress MLA Govardhan Dangi has threatened to burn me alive. The police are under pressure from the Congress government and hence are not registering the FIR," said Thakur.

However, Thakur said she wouldn't give up. "We will do 'satyagraha' and will sit on dharna here at the gate until they register an FIR," she added. On Twitter, she shared a photo of her sitting on the dharna and said that no women or child is safe under the Kamal Nath government.

आज मैं कमला नगर थाने में कांग्रेस का विधायक जिसमें मुझे जिंदा जलाने की धमकी दी उसके विरुद्ध f.i.r. करने आई हूं परंतु कांग्रेस सरकार के दबाव में पुलिस ने हमारी f.i.r. नहीं की इसलिए मैं थाने के बाहर सत्याग्रह पर बैठी हूं कमलनाथ सरकार में कोई भी बालिका महिला नारी सुरक्षित नहीं है । pic.twitter.com/iiKJ7uyyJO — Sadhvi Pragya Official (@SadhviPragya_MP) December 7, 2019

Fiery exchange

Thakur is in the midst of a row over her remark about Godse, Mahatma Gandhi's assassin, during a discussion in the Lok Sabha on November 27 which left the BJP red-faced. Last week, Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh's Biaora Govardhan Dangi blasted Thakur for her statement, and went on to say that "we not only burnt her effigy, if she comes here, we will burn her too." The video of the speech went viral, forcing Dangi to apologise.

Replying to the comments, Thakur then tweeted, "Congressmen have old experience of burning people, from the Sikhs in 1984 to Naina Sahni (victim of 1995 tandoor murder in Delhi) in the tandoor. RahulGandhi termed (me) terrorist and his MLA Govardhan Dangi will burn me. So, I am reaching Biaora at his residence in Multanpura at 4 pm on December 8, 2019. Burn me."

कांग्रेसियों को जिंदा जलाने का पुराना अनुभव है1984 मैं सिखों को और नैना साहनी को तंदूर में जलाने तक का।@RahulGandhi ने आतंकी कहा और उनके विधायक गोवर्धन दांगी मुझे जलाएंगे।ठीक है तो मैं आ रही हूं ब्यावरा उनके निवास मुल्तानपुरा पर दिनांक 8 दिसंबर 2019 समय सायं 4:00 बजे जला लीजिए — Sadhvi Pragya Official (@SadhviPragya_MP) November 30, 2019

