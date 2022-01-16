MP: Two boys drown after falling into well while cycling

Datia (MP), Jan 16 (PTI) Two boys drowned after they fell into a well while riding a bicycle in Datia district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday morning, police said.

The incident occurred at Jigna, located approximately 25 km from the district headquarters, around 9 am, they said.

"Two boys, identified as Prince Ahirwar, 7, and Lokesh Ahirwar, 12, drowned after falling into a well while they were cycling near their house," Jigna police station in-charge Ashutosh Sharma said.

After being informed, a police team reached the spot. The bodies of the boys were brought out of the well and sent for post-mortem, he said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI PTI ADU NP NP

