MP: Work On 108 Ft Tall Statute Of Adi Shankaracharya Begins At Omkareshwar

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and noted spiritual gurus on Friday visited Omkareshwar, where a 108-feet tall statute of Adi Shankaracharya called "Statue of Oneness" will be built along with a grand museum 'Advaita Lok' and an institute of Advaita Vedanta.

As per a release, the work on the multi-metal statue, the museum and institute was set in motion on Friday by tolling the bell of oneness and spreading the tremor of the profound, inclusive Vedantic philosophy unto each soul in the country and to the rest of the globe.

“Today's event marked the beginning of the first phase of work at the site of this mammoth project. This architectural wonder was envisioned by the Madhya Pradesh government, under the guidance of the Acharya Shankar Sanskritik Ekta Nyas and the MPSTDC (Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation)," the release said.

The statue will be accompanied by a museum complex, fashioned with traditional temple architecture style. It will have 3D hologram projection galleries, artworks, a wide-screen theatre and a cultural boat ride called Advaita Narmada Vihar, where the visitors will be embarking on an audio-visual journey through the great teachings and anecdotes of Adi Shankaracharya, it said.

Shri Adi Shankaracharya International Institute of Advaita Vedanta will be a centre for further study, understanding and sharing of the wonderful doctrine preached in the Vedanta, the release said.

The principal architect of the Statue of Oneness, Dikshu C Kukreja was also present on the occasion. This gigantic project has been designed by CP Kukreja Architects.

ओंकारेश्वर में जहाँ आचार्य शंकर को अपने गुरु एवं अद्वैत ज्ञान की प्राप्ति हुई, ऐसी पुण्यभूमि पर ₹2500 करोड़ की लागत से हो रहे एकात्म धाम के निर्माण कार्य की प्रोजेक्ट टीम व इंजीनियरिंग लीड बहन श्वेता खरे जी के साथ समीक्षा की।



जब एकात्मता का यह वैश्विक केंद्र अपने पूर्ण रूप में… pic.twitter.com/RsLlvwU2gX — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) May 5, 2023

“We are privileged that masters of such stature have arrived to offer their expertise on the Ekatma Dham. We hope the Ekatma Dham will keep alive the teachings of Shri Adi Shankaracharya and that it becomes one of the most revered spiritual destinations,” a release quoting the chief minister and issued by Daaji-Spiritual Guide of Heartfulness said.