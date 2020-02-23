MP's New Excise Policy Allows People To Get Liquor Supplied At Doorstep

Under the new excise policy of Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government, liquor will be supplied online in the year 2020-21. Around 2,544 country liquor shops and 1,061 foreign liquor shops will also set up supplies in the state to increase revenue.

"In order to increase revenue in the proposed excise system for the year 2020-21, 2,544 country liquor shops and 1,061 foreign liquor shops will be executed with 25 per cent increase in the annual value of the previous year," an official release said on Sunday. "The supply of foreign liquor will be done online, it further added.

An effort will be made to monitor all liquor bottles, along with the bar code, in order to keep an effective control over the liquor business. The excise policy for the year 2020-21 also includes simplification of procedure. These liquor shops will be executed through the e-tender cum auction process.

Two groups of domestic and foreign liquor shops to open

The MP government release said that under the proposed system, sub-shops of domestic and foreign liquor will be closed and two groups of shops will be set up in the four major districts of the state - Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, and Jabalpur.

"These groups will include liquor shops of domestic and foreign in urban and rural areas. In the remaining 12 municipal corporation districts, a group of shops will be formed and execution will be done through the e-tender cum auction process. In the remaining 36 districts, in the year 2019-20, the reserve price will be determined by increasing the annual price of single groups of prevailing liquor shops by 25 percent," it said.

In the new excise policy, the shops will be executed as per the current system i.e. through renewal/lottery/e-tender (Close bid and Auction). However, sub-shops of domestic and foreign liquor will be closed in the state in the year 2020-21.

Further, fifteen new outlets will be opened at the tourist spots to promote domestic wine made from grapes in a bid to increase the income of the grape-producing farmers and to promote the cultivation of grapes in MP.

Addicitonnaly the annual fees of these outlets will come down to Rs 10,000 only, the release stated.

