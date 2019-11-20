MP's From Other States Not Taking Interest In Delhi's Air Pollution Crisis:Hema Malini

Expressing concern on the air pollution crisis in the national capital, BJP Member of Parliament Hema Malini on Wednesday said, "Pollution is the worst thing happening in Delhi, thus everyone has to work for it and get things right." The Mathura MP added, "There are many reasons for it and we must find out the reasons to take appropriate actions.''

#WATCH Delhi: BJP MP from Mathura, Hema Malini reacts on the issue of political leaders missing the meetings and Parliament debates, being held on the issue of pollution in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/pCitGNjGra — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2019

When asked on reasons for absence of members of parliament for the recent meetings on air pollution crisis, the veteran actor-turned politician said, ''It is a matter of concern for those living in the national capital. Most of the parliamentarians are from outside the state and the matter is not as grave for them and thus they probably decided to skip the meetings.''

"Maybe the reason is, people who are connected to Delhi, those who are living here must be participting, the other ones like Bombay, and other places where there is not much pollution, they may not be taking interest. That may be the reason. I have no idea." Hema Malini said.

As the air quality entered the 'severe' category in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal blamed the stubble burning in the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana for the deteriorating air quality. Kejriwal said that despite the Supreme Court's orders, the two states continue to burn stubble and the people of Delhi continue to suffer. According to SC, the burning of crop residue in the states is stated to be responsible for 44 per cent of the air pollution in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR).

BJP MP from West Delhi Pravesh Verma took a jibe at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for blaming stubble burning for pollution in the National Capital Region and ignoring major pollutants, including vehicles and dust.

