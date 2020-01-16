Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Express Derails Near Nergundi Station, 40 Injured

In a shocking development, the Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) Express train has been derailed around 7 am on January 16. As many as 40 passengers were reportedly injured, of which five of them are critical after eight coaches of the express train derailed near Nergundi railway station in Cuttack on Thursday.

Chief PRO of East Coast Railway Zone, JP Mishra has said that eight bogies have been derailed with three others slightly displaced off track. Efforts are underway to transfer the passengers from the accident site to Cuttack & Bhubaneswar by buses. Around 400 to 450 passengers are believed to be present in the coaches.

Accident due to low visibility

Senior railway officials & train driver has confirmed that there are no deaths as of now. According to the sources, the rescue operations have been affected due to foggy conditions. The cause of the accident is said to be a collision with goods trains due to very low visibility because of dense fog. The five critical passengers are being shifted to Cuttack's Sriram Chandra Bhanj Medical College & Hospital. Fire personnel & ambulance have also arrived at the spot according to the sources. As soon as the rescue operation is over, relief train will begin restoration works.

East Coast Railway has issued a helpline number - 1072 for information on the accident & injured passengers apart from rescue & relief operations.