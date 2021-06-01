Mumbai COVID-19 Restrictions: BMC Allows Non-essential Shops To Open; Check Timings Here

In the wake of the Maharashtra government's new 'Break The Chain' guidelines, the BMC allowed non-essential shops in Mumbai to open on alternate days barring weekends. As per the new rules which are applicable from June 1 till June 15, shops selling essential items can now function from 7 am to 2 pm. Moreover, delivery of non-essential goods via e-commerce has been permitted. Noting that all establishments will have to follow COVID-19 norms such as social distancing and use of masks, the civic body stated that all other restrictions will remain in force. The BMC also mentioned that it can modify or rescind the order at any time.

Here are the new COVID-19 norms in Mumbai:

Essential shops can remain open from 7 am to 2 pm

Non-essential shops can remain open from 7 am to 2 pm on a rotational basis

Non-essential shops on the right side of the road will be allowed to remain open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday

Non-essential shops on the left side of the road will be allowed to remain open on Tuesday and Thursday

This arrangement will switch every week. However, all non-essential shops will be closed on Saturday and Sunday

Delivery of non-essential goods permitted via e-commerce

Other COVID-19 restrictions will continue

Coronavirus situation in Mumbai

In a heartening development, Mumbai recorded only 676 COVID-19 cases on Monday, June 1, propelled the city's novel coronavirus tally to 7,06,251. At present, there are 22,390 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's capital out of which 69 per cent are asymptomatic ones. The number of recovered soared to 6,66,796 after 5,570 patients were discharged in the day. Meanwhile, 29 COVID-19 deaths were reported on Monday, taking Mumbai's fatality toll to 14,884. The city's case positivity rate and fatality rate as of May 30 stand at 11.25 per cent and 2.11 per cent.

So far, 62,71,743 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Mumbai which amounts to 4,47,982 tests per million population. The number of COVID-19 cases in the city grew at a rate of 0.13 per cent from May 24- May 30. The number of available oxygen beds, ventilator beds, and ICU beds in Mumbai stands at 8131, 230, and 695 respectively.

While there are 36 active containment zones currently, 158 buildings have been sealed. 9142 high-risk contacts have been traced in the last 24 hours. At present, 899 high-risk contacts are admitted to Corona Care Centres 1. The patient doubling rate in the city is 433 days. The recovery rate of the Mumbai district remains constant at 94 per cent.