Mumbai Mega Block On Sunday: Check Local Train Routes, Timings & Other Details For Sep 12

As the Central Railway and Western Railway are all set to conduct Mumbai Mega Block today, rail services including its timings and operations will get affected due to this. The mega block is usually carried out for conducting the maintenance work of rail tracks and other related works of the Railway. Usually, two kinds of blocks are conducted which include Central Railway's Mega Block and Western Railway's Jumbo Block.

Railway and local train services will remain disrupted in the major central railway zones, as the suburban sections in Mumbai will witness a mega block.

Read on to know more details on the lines being affected on September 12, Sunday.

As stated by the Indian Railways, the Mumbai mega block on Sunday will majorly affect the Central line and the Harbour line.

Central Railway

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Vidyavihar Up and Down slow lines will witness a block from 10.55 AM to 3.55 PM. Thereafter, the down services from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus will be diverted on the Down fast line at several stations between both the stops. They will halt at Byculla, Parel, Matunga, Dadar, Sion, and Kurla. Whereas, the Up slow services between both the stations will halt at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel, and Byculla.

Harbour Line

Mankhurd-Nerul Up and Down Harbour Lines will see the block from 11:15 AM to 4:15 PM.

Meanwhile, special trains are said to run on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and the Mankhurd section during this block period. Also, Harbour line passengers will be permitted to travel through Trans Harbour or Mainline based on the valid tickets.

Western line

No block will be maintained on the western line.

Thereafter, a jumbo block will also be carried out between Vasai Road and Bhayander stations for carrying out maintenance work.



Image: PTI