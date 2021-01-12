Mumbai: Pigeon & Crow Found Dead Near BMC's New COVID-19 Vaccine Storage Facility Building

Amid the bird flu scare across India, a pigeon and a crow was found dead near a building at Kanjurmarg, Mumbai on Tuesday morning. This building at Kanjurmarg is the same five storey building, which Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has identified as the new COVID-19 vaccine storage facility. The vaccine storage facility will be set up on the first floor of this building.

The first consignment of COVID-19 vaccine which has been dispatched from Pune's Serum Institute of India in the early hours of Tuesday will be stored in the same building. The sources say that the reason behind the death of the pigeon and crow is not yet clear. However, the carcasses of the birds have been sent for bird flu testing. Sources further informed that the BMC authorities have also been informed about the incident.

Centre seeks constant vigil as bird flu spreads to 10 States

With the outbreak of bird flu now in 10 states of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asked all state governments to remain alert and ensure that local administration keeps a constant vigil near places like water bodies, zoos and poultry farms. PM Modi said that the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying has put in place a plan to tackle the problem in which District Magistrates will have a key role.

PM Modi said, "I request that Chief Ministers of all affected states, through the medium of Chief Secretaries, should guide the District Magistrates. The states where bird flu has not been found, there also the governments should be vigilant."

Earlier on Monday, Delhi, Uttarakhand and Maharashtra confirmed bird flu cases, adding to the list of seven states -- Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh which had already reported avian deaths due to the disease. While states announced several measures including mass culling of poultry, ban on live birds markets and restriction on chicken and related food materials, the Centre asked them not to close mandis or impede the sales of poultry products.

Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday said there have been no scientific reports on the transmission of bird flu to humans and consumers should not be scared. The Centre also directed states to maintain adequate stock of PPE kits and accessories required for culling operations. Officials also tried to allay fears of those consuming poultry products, saying there is no risk of infection from fully cooked chicken, or boiled and cooked eggs as the virus cannot withstand high temperatures.

