Mumbai Police Arrest 2 For Posing As NCB Officers To Extort Money

On Sunday, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested two officers in Mumbai for posing as NCB officers and extorting money from people, including a Bhojpuri actor, informed Mumbai's Amboli police. During the investigation, the police further found that a 28-year-old Bhojpuri actor died by suicide in the Jogeshwari area after the two accused tried to extort Rs 20 lakhs from her.

2 Arresed for posing as NCB officers

The two accused who posed as NCB officers were identified as Suran and Pravesh and both are residents of Mumbai.

"The actor was present at the rave party with friends at a hotel in Santacruz (West), when these two fake NCB officers demanded Rs 40 lakh from her and her friends. These fake officers said that they are to be arrested for consuming drugs. Later, they realised Rs 20 lakhs from her. It also came to light that Arif Ghazi, who attended the party with the actor, was behind it. After the incident, the Bhojpuri actor got scared and committed suicide through hanging on December 23 (Thursday)," police told ANI.

The actor's friend narrated her ordeal to the police following the her death. The Amboli police took suo motu action and registered an FIR. Later, police registered a case under ADR and sections 306, 170, 420, 384, 388, 389, 506, 120B, and 34 of Indian Penal Code(IPC). Further investigation is underway.

NCB Conducts Raids At Multiple Locations In City Ahead Of New Year

Earlier this week, Mumbai Zonal Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Sameer Wankhede informed that over a period of two days, the Mumbai NCB team conducted eight operations across the city, following which, six cases have been registered. These raids were conducted ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations across India.

In an official statement, Wankhede stated, "NCB Mumbai in its continuous fight against Drug Suppliers and Peddlers in Mumbai, NCB Mumbai launched several operations at various places of Mumbai and seized a total 2.296 Kgs of Amphetamine, 3.906 Kgs of Opium and 2.525 Kgs of Zolpidem tab from 10.12.2021 to 14.12.2021 and intercepted 1 Ivorian national. The NCB Zonal Director also said, We have conducted seizures, raids at eight locations in the last two days.. We are ready for New year and keeping a close tab on the upcoming events."

(With ANI Inputs)