Mumbai Police Use Blake Lively's Reversible Met Gala Gown To Sperad Cyber Safety Awareness

This year's Met Gala turned out to be a night to remember as many A-list celebrities put their best foot forward in bringing out their best interpretation of the theme 'Gilded glamour'. From a wedding gown paired with a baseball cap to a monochromatic pink suit, the red carpet was filled with celebrities turning heads with their ensembles. The entire Kardashian-Jenner clan, Sebastian Stan, Shawn Mendes and more marked their presence at the event.

Actor Blake Lively, who is known for her memorable ensembles, graced the red carpet with husband Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds. Keeping up with the tradition, Lively once again stirred up social media with her elegant and unique gown. Her gown seemed to have left an impression on the Mumbai police too.

Met Gala 2022: Mumbai Police uses Blake Lively's gown to alert about cyber safety

Taking to their official Twitter handle, Mumbai Police shared pictures of Blake Lively's reversible gown at Met Gala 2022 to spread awareness about cyber safety. They urged the users to change their passwords frequently, similar to how Lively changed her entire gown on the red carpet. They wrote, ''Keep your passwords 'Lively'. Change them frequently.''

Blake Lively's reversible gown at Met Gala 2022

The 34-year-old actor arrived at the event with Ryan Reynolds in a custom show-stopping Atelier Versace gown with golden accents. However, she quickly stole the show when she reversed her trail to reveal an Aqua coloured trail. The reversible gown celebrates New York architecture and artistry.

Taking to their official Instagram handle, Versace shared more details of the unique gown and its significance in this year's Met Gala theme.

They wrote, ''Embroidered with crystal, metallic leather, paillette, and tri-tone copper foil duchesse, an oversized foiled bow at the waist was unraveled to reveal a second look in verdigris—mirroring the transformation of New York's Statue of Liberty from bronze to oxidized green,''

On the other hand, netizens were not the only ones who were surprised by Lively's transformation mid-Met as Ryan Reynolds was seen flabbergasted on the red carpet as well.

He recently took to his Instagram to talk about his wife's dress by writing, ''Blake changing outfits in a split second on the red carpet was a moment I’ll never forget. I recently changed my moisturizer and feel pretty confident it’s more of a slow burn that people will appreciate in time. Like Freaks and Geeks''.

Image: Instagram/@versace