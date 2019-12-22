Mumbai Policeman Solves 700 'missing' Cases, Becomes Most Trusted Officer

Head constable Rajesh Pandey becomes the most reliable investigator of the Mumbai police cases as he reportedly solved 700 'missing' cases under his belt. His work has also impressed a filmmaker as he seeks a nod from the police department to make a film on his life and cases. According to reports, one of Pandey's earliest cases was that of a boy kidnapped by his own estranged father in 2011. He has also travelled across the country from Darjeeling to Delhi to locate missing people.

While talking to a local media outlet, Pandey said that solving missing persons' cases and particularly those involving children is a bigger priority for him than investigating a crime.

The former Mumbai police commissioner Datta Padsalgikar was reportedly so impressed with Pandey's style of work that he started 'Pandey module' which meant that every officer working on such cases should adopt the same methods. One of his case in 2014, a young domestic worker in the suburbs went missing. Pandey reportedly said that there were no leads till the worker called her employer after which Pandey and his team tracked down the phone number to 24 Parganas district in Bengal. He left for Bengal but the address registered against the number was reportedly vague. He told the local media outlet that he soon called back the employer and suggested her to call the person in line that a courier company needed to send a parcel and needed the complete address. After investigating, he found that the woman was forcibly married and prevented from calling her parents. She was soon bought back to Mumbai.

'Good with solving missing cases'

Rajesh Pandey has reportedly worked at three police stations in the 26-year career and solved every missing case filed there since 2005, except one. He told the media outlet that he uses his skill to goof effect by building rapport with tailors, guest house owners, bar employees who become his trusted information network. Manoj Sharma, the additional commissioner of the West Region, under whose jurisdiction Pandey is now posted reportedly said that the constable is good with solving missing persons' cases and that other police stations often seek help from him to solve the cases.

(with inputs from agencies)