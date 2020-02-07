Mumbai Port Trust Adopts Proactive Measures Against Novel Coronavirus

Mumbai Port Trust (MPT) in its efforts against the deadly Coronavirus which has claimed over 600 lives in China, has taken proactive steps to combat it. The trust has asked vessel agents and master of foreign vessels coming from countries affected by 2019-nCoV (Corona Virus) to inform Harbour Master (HM) or Port Health Officer (PHO) through email about crews suspected of virus infection with details including name, nationality, age, sex, symptoms and the history of previous visit to China.

"N95 masks and other Personal Protective Equipment have been procured and issued to the doctors, pilots and concerned officers likely to come in contact with vessel crew and passengers. Signages have been placed at prominent locations for creating awareness against the disease. Regular coordination and liaison are maintained with Port Health Officer (PHO) and DG of Health Services. SOP has been framed and circulated to vessel agents and concerned," a release of Mumbai Port Trust said.

An isolation ward has been set up at the Port Trust Hospital if any crew or passenger is found with symptoms of the deadly virus. An ambulance van is kept on standby at the docks in case of an emergency.

"For crew of the vessel coming from China and South East Asia and crew/passengers who have visited China in the last one month, shore leave/shore excursion is not being allowed," the release said.

As of February 4, the Mumbai Port Trust had screened over 150 crew members and 19 passengers from vessels either coming from China or having history of travel to the Coronavirus-hit country but had not detected anyone infected with the virus.

Whistleblower's death

In the early hours of Friday, the Chinese doctor who first broke the information on the deadly virus passed away, with the social media pouring tribute to the doctor. The deadly virus has so far killed 636 and over 31,000 infected cases reported in mainland China alone.

Three people have been confirmed with Coronavirus in India, all three of them are from Kerala and are being kept in isolation for now. The Kerala state government on Sunday declared the virus as a 'state calamity' so that the authorities can take all the necessary steps to tackle the situation.

(With ANI inputs)

