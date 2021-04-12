Mumbai Records 3084 Fewer Daily COVID-19 Cases; 31,746 High-risk Contacts Traced In 24 Hrs

In a positive development, Mumbai recorded 3084 fewer daily COVID-19 cases on Monday, April 12, with 6905 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus. This propelled the city's COVID-19 tally to 5,27,119. At present, there are 90,267 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's capital out of which 82% are asymptomatic ones. The number of recovered soared to 4,23,678 after 9037 patients were discharged in the day. Meanwhile, 43 COVID-19 deaths were reported on Monday, taking Mumbai's fatality toll to 12,060. The city's case positivity rate and fatality rate as of Sunday stands at 11.19% and 2.31%.

So far, 46,50,187 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Mumbai which amounts to 3,32,156 tests per million population. The number of COVID-19 cases in the city grew at a rate of 1.89% from April 5- April 11. The number of available oxygen beds, ventilator beds, and ICU beds in Mumbai stands at 1394, 20, and 60 respectively.

While there are 85 active containment zones currently, 919 buildings have been sealed. 31,746 high-risk contacts have been traced in the last 24 hours. At present, 1086 high-risk contacts are admitted to Corona Care Centres 1. The patient doubling rate in the city is 36 days. The recovery rate of the Mumbai district remains constant at 80%.

COVID-19 vaccination in Maharashtra

On January 3, the Drugs Controller General of India approved COVISHIELD and COVAXIN for restricted emergency use. Manufactured by the Serum Institute of India with technology transfer from Oxford University-AstraZeneca, COVISHIELD is a Recombinant Chimpanzee Adenovirus vector vaccine with its overall efficacy of 70.42 per cent. On the other hand, COVAXIN is a Whole Virion Inactivated Corona Virus Vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR and NIV.

Post DCGI approval, Russia's Sputnik V will become the third available COVID-19 in the country. On January 16, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray launched the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state and inaugurated the vaccination centre at BKC. While a total of 95,19,061 persons have been inoculated in Maharashtra so far, 10,08,550 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.