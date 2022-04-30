Mumbai Sessions Court Reserves Order On Navneet, Ravi Rana's Bail Plea For May 2

The Mumbai Sessions Court on Saturday reserved the bail order of Independent MP-MLA couple Navneet and Ravi Rana. The order has been reserved for May 2, Monday after a series of hectic arguments from both counsels.

While arguing in the court, senior Advocate Abad Ponda on behalf of the Ranas, underlined the gravity of the sections slapped against the politician-couple. "The case was neither criminal nor a money laundering case, they only wanted to recite Hanuman Chalisa peacefully," he said, questioning how going to Matoshree was a 'seditious act'.

"All they wanted to do was recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree without disturbing the law and order of the place. That too, both are Hindu leaders, so what is wrong with reciting Hanuman Chalisa? Police did not even get their custody and still they are in jail," he stated, adding that despite their decision, the duo had backed out from carrying out the act on the same day and the same had been notified to the police.

"They (Rana couple) wrote to the police in a reply to the Section 149 notice saying that they will go alone outside Matoshree because they do not want any law and order problem. Rana couple were not doing anything to or in Matoshree. They just wanted to do a peaceful march," he stated.

Intention and preparation are different, as long as I do not take action, I can not be held guilty, Ponda asserted, referring to the Aman Sharma judgment. "Only two offences under IPC are punishable for preparations that are Sections 122 and 399 of the IPC," he said. The advocate further added that the Rana couple's act was 'an act of dissent, not sedition'. "You didn’t like it, so you dumped me in jail."

'Attempt to challenge state govt': Public prosecutor

While opposing the bail, Public Prosecutor Pradeep Gharat conceded that while Sections used are in an exceptional case, the limit should not be crossed. "Everyone has the right to have fair criticism but should exercise restraint. There should be a limit," he argued. He also questioned whether it was a legal act with consent. "What if Abad Ponda says he wants to read Hanuman Chalisa at my house and what if I deny it? If I say no - can he still read it?" he asked.

He also alleged that attempts were being made to prove that government is weak and the law and order situation in the state is weak. "This was an attempt to challenge the govt so that it collapses," he claimed, adding that the Hinduism charge against CM Uddhav Thackeray was being used by them as a 'weapon'.

Navneet, Ravi Rana arrested by Mumbai Police

Amid the ongoing loudspeaker row in Maharashtra, high voltage drama unfolded outside Independent MP Navneet Rana's house on April 23 after she vowed to recite Hanuman Chalisa along with her husband MLA Ravi Rana outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree'. Following this, Shiv Sena workers staged a massive protest in front of Rana's house on Saturday, after which, the duo called off their drive to the CM's residence. Instead of dispersing the mob of workers gathered outside the Rana residence with an ambulance for the 'Bunty-Babli' couple, the Mumbai Police arrested Navneet and Ravi Rana based on a complaint filed under Section 153A of the IPC by Shiv Sainiks. Filing an 18-page reply opposing the bail application, the Mumbai Police alleged that the duo had committed a 'grave offence'.