Mumbai To Allow Walk-in Vaccinations On May 31-June 2 For Students Seeking To Go Abroad

In a big relief to Indian students seeking to go abroad for higher studies, BMC has allowed walk-in vaccinations on 31st May, 1st, 2nd June at 3 hospitals - Rajawadi, Cooper & Kasturba. Taking to Twitter, Maharashtra CM's son Aaditya Thackeray clarified that the students who have received confirmation of admission in universities abroad and require vaccination for travel can avail this offer by producing I- 20 or DS- 160 form/ verified confirmation letter to the concerned foreign universities, along with personal id documents. BMC is vying to start door-to-door vaccination for the elderly, subject to HC or Centre's clearance.

BMC offers walk-in vaccination to students going abroad

Thackeray, the Maharashtra Tourism and Environment minister, further added that he would be speaking to other municipal corporations across Maharashtra to implement the same. He said that not only was the govt duty-bound to do so, but also that the limited number of students' career opportunities can’t be missed. Mumbai currently allows walk-in vaccination in select centres for 45+ adults seeking 2nd vaccine dose and unvaccinated frontline workers.

For students who have received confirmation of admission in universities abroad & require vaccines for the same, the @mybmc has arranged free, walk in vaccination this coming Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday (31st May, 1st, 2nd June) at 3 centres- Rajawadi, Cooper & Kasturba (1/n) — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) May 28, 2021

Kerala to vaccinate with passport number for those seeking to go abroad

On Friday, the Kerala Government said it will issue COVID vaccination certificates with passport numbers to those persons who require them to go abroad for jobs or studies and need them for travel clearance. The Kerala Government observed that many countries have mandated the requirement of a valid COVID-19 vaccination certificate for issuance of travel clearance and only those certificates with the Passport number mentioned on them are accepted by foreign countries during verification. If an applicant registers on CoWIN using any other ID instead of their passport, it does not appear on the applicant's vaccine certificate. This move eases foreign travel as several countries reject applicants due to the absence of the Passport number on their vaccination certificate.

Mumbai on Friday reported 929 new coronavirus cases, the lowest daily spike since March 2, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The number of daily fatalities due to the viral infection also dipped to 30, lowest since April 13. This took the COVID-19 caseload to 7,03,461 and death toll to 14,808 in the country's financial capital. There are 27,958 active COVID-19 patients after 1,239 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, according to the BMC. So far 6,58,540 patients have recovered from coronavirus infection in the city. The recovery rate is now 94 per cent. The growth rate of COVID-19 cases between May 21 to May 27 was 0.18 per cent, while the doubling rate -- period during which caseload doubles -- is now 370 days.