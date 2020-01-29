Maharashtra: Trader In Mumbai Tackles 'Bharat Bandh' Protesters With Red Chilli Powder

Kishore Poddar, a trader in Mumbai, threw red chilli powder on protesters who tried to close down his shop on 'Bharat Bandh' and damage his property. The protesters also tried to close down shops of the other traders in Yavatmal. The traders reacted to this and got together at Sardar Chowk to show their disapproval. Later the traders took out a march and got the shops opened which had been closed by the protesters.

"Like always I opened my shop at 9 am. Some people came and asked me to close it. I told them that I support CAA then why should I close my shop. They became violent and tried to damage my property. I protested against that. After some time, police came and they ran away," Kishore Poddar, the trader said.

The 'Bharat Bandh' has been called by an organisation called Bahujan Kranti Morcha against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Protesters Block Mumbai Local Train At Kanjunmarg Station

The Bahujan Kranti Morcha staged a 'Bharat Bandh rail roko' at Kanjurmarg station in Mumbai, briefly disrupting Central railway services. The protest began a little before 7.55 am, and services resumed around 20 minutes later at 8.15 am. As per reports, the rail roko was organised by the Waman Meshram of Bahujan Kranti Morcha to protest the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Bharat Bandh Protest in MP

Badwani police station, Madhya Pradesh registered a complaint against 11 people for protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 (CAA). A rally and a public gathering was organized by protestors which violated section 144 that was imposed in the area. Station house officer Rajesh Yadav said that the protestors violated Section 144 of the IPC and have been booked under various Sections for the same.

Bharat Bandh posters were also displayed in the Jahagirabad market in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh against CAA, NRC. Many outfits and organizations had called for a nationwide bandh in the country on January 29 to protest against the CAA and the NRC.

About Citizenship Amendment Act 2019

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

(with inputs from agencies)