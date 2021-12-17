Muslim Cleric Opposes Centre's Move To Raise Minimum Marriage Age Of Women; Demands Reason

Slamming the Centre for increasing the legal marriage age for women from 18 to 21 years, Muslim cleric Sufiyan Nizami demanded the reason for the move. In a video message, Nizami said that if this is done to prevent child marriage, then Muslims have never followed such a tradition. In a significant step towards women empowerment, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday passed a proposal to raise the legal marriage age for women from 18 to 21 years, the same as men.

"In other communities, there have been several complaints of child marriage but Muslims don't follow it. What is the reason behind the increased marriage age? We will not welcome this action until proper reason is known. We should accept and execute the existing laws," added Sufiyan Nizami.

Wisdom Islamic Organisation opposes the Centre's decision

In a statement issued on Thursday, Wisdom Islamic Organisation, a Salafi group in Kerala said the decision will have far-reaching consequences in the country where communities live in different social situations. Its state general secretary T K Ashraf also asked for the reason behind the decision. The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MPs have also moved an adjournment motion in the parliament against the action. The Muslim League leaders alleged that the decision to raise the age is a planned move to implement the uniform civil code in the country.

Cabinet clears proposal to increase minimum marriage age for women

Back in 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the move during his Independence Day address. The proposal was recommended by a task force set by the government to examine women-related matters pertaining to the age of motherhood, imperatives of lowering MMR (Maternal Mortality Rate), improvement of nutritional levels, among others.

Headed by Jaya Jaitly, the task force made the recommendations after extensive consultations with experts, young adults, especially young women as the decision affects them directly. Jaitly said the move aimed at empowering women and not controlling the population. She pointed out that the data released by NFHS 5 (National Family Health Survey) has already shown that the Total Fertility Rate is decreasing and the population is under control.

