Mussoorie Mandates 72-hour Prior Negative RTPCR Report For Visitors Amid COVID-19

In a recent update to COVID-19 guidelines for passengers travelling to Uttarakhand, Dehradun District Magistrate, R Rajesh Kumar on Thursday, September 2, informed that it is mandatory for passengers visiting Mussoorie to carry 72-hour prior RT-PCR negative report.

Dehradun District Magistrate said, "Testing is also being done at the borders of the district," he said and added, "In view of the standard operating procedures, the number of tourists in Mussoorie on weekends has also been restricted, only 15,000 people can visit. It is mandatory for the visitors to carry 72-hour prior RTPCR negative report'.

Briefing the oxygen storage availability, Kumar said, "After the second wave, 700 ICU beds have been increased in the Dehradun district, and now 879 ICU beds, Niko beds 252 and Eco beds 226 are there in the entire district".

He added, "At present, 1400 Oxygen concentrators are available in the district along with seven thousand litres of the manifold which supplies oxygen is also available in CHCs and sub-district hospitals. 10 thousand litres of cryogenic tanks in the district hospitals, cryogenic tanks of 10 thousand litres in Doon Hospital in Dehradun and 30 thousand litres in AIIMS Rishikesh are available. Apart from this, monitoring of private hospitals is being done continuously'.

Further emphasizing vaccination drive, Kumar informed that 95 per cent of people have received their first vaccine dose in the 45+ age group and 83 per cent in the 18 to 44 age group.

Dr Ashok Kumar Head of Department (HOD) and Child Specialist in Doon Medical College said "We are fully prepared with all the equipment for the third wave. We have a total number of 205 beds for paediatrics".

COVID situation in Uttarakhand

To date, Uttarakhand has reported a total of 3.43 lakh COVID-19 cases with 7,387 deaths. The state has administered a total of 86,00,922 COVID vaccine doses across 947 vaccination sites.

On Tuesday, August 31, the Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand reported its first case of the Delta Plus AY-12 variant of Coronavirus. The case was reported in Kotdwar, a small locality in Pauri Garhwal. As per the State Health Department, necessary guidelines have been issued and the concerned patient has been asked to remain quarantined at home.

