Mysterious Lights Seen In Sky Over North India; Are Those Elon Musk's Starlink Satellites?

Quick links:
Image: ANI
In an intriguing development, mysterious lights were spotted over a few north Indian states, following which, several videos and images were shared on social media. Defence sources have confirmed that it was a satellite, reported ANI. Meanwhile, some media reports also suggest that those are Elon Musk-led ‘Starlink’ satellites.
Some users on Twitter shared similar images and videos where a flickering light, which looks almost like a straight line, was seen moving and shining in the night sky.
December 3, 2021
Yeah pic.twitter.com/bsKCrTyiL1— Jaspal Singh (Puneet) (@imPuneet586) December 3, 2021
Saw this strange light traveling across the sky in the evening today. Apparently, many people across North India have reported seeing this unidentified object..any clues anyone? pic.twitter.com/iKe5LOVcx7— Mansa (@juyalmanish) December 3, 2021
Earlier in June, in a similar case, a skywatcher in Gujarat's Junagadh was left stunned after he had witnessed a strange aerial object flying across the sky with a cluster of flickering lights. The sighting sparked discussion about whether it was a UFO as the trail of light slowly cruising into the night did not resemble that of an airplane or a military jet. The unique kind of flying craft created a shadow in the shape of a disc or a saucer that gave rise to the speculations if it was the Unidentified flying object (UFO).
Elon Musk’s aerospace company Space X successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying a stack of 48 Starlink satellites and two BlackSky Earth observation satellites into orbit. Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 6:12 pm (EST). “The Falcon has landed,” SpaceX representatives said on a live broadcast on Thursday.
Liftoff! pic.twitter.com/7ZlakB8pSk— SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 2, 2021
The liftoff has now marked the second upgraded batch of Starlink satellites to launch from Florida on the previously-flown Falcon 9 rocket. Nine minutes after the launch, the rocket’s first stage returned to Earth, touching down on SpaceX’s drone ship “A Shortfall of Gravitas” for a successful upright landing. While taking to Twitter, SpaceX also confirmed the deployment of 48 Starlink satellites and BlackSky satellites.
Meanwhile, it is to mention that Falcon 9 has had its first-stage boosters launched into space as part of several missions, including five Starlink missions. To date, SpaceX has launched around 1,900 flat-panelled broadband satellites with just under 900 launched in 2021 alone. The aerospace company has also approved 30,000 more satellites, with the option for as many as 42,000.