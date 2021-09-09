Naga Insurgent Group NSCN (K) Niki Signs Ceasefire Pact With Centre For Peace In Nagaland

In a big development on Wednesday, the Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagaland (K) Niki Group signed a ceasefire pact with the Centre to bring lasting peace in Nagaland. Already, the Union government has entered into similar agreements with other Naga groups such as NSCN(NK), NSCN(R) and NSCN(K)-Khango besides signing a Framework Agreement with NSCN(IM). The present pact was signed by Piyush Goyal, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs and Nikato Pilot Sumi and Abel Zingru Thuer who are members of the militant group.

The agreement added, "The ceasefire will be applicable for a period of one year with effect from 8th September 2021 to 7th September 2022. The ceasefire will be subject to adherence to the Ceasefire Ground Rules to be mutually agreed and signed by the two sides. The Ceasefire Ground Rules will be subject to mutual review and amendment with the involvement of both the parties."

Meanwhile, the MHA welcomed the agreement and stated that it was in line with PM Modi's vision of an "Insurgency free and prosperous North East". Moreover, it revealed that over 200 cadres of this insurgent group surrendered along with 83 weapons and joined the peace process. This is being perceived as an attempt to isolate the NSCN (Khaplang) which was proscribed in 2015 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

In fulfilling vision of the PM Modi of ‘Insurgency free and prosperous North East’ & in significant boost to Naga peace process, Government of India enters into Ceasefire Agreement with National Socialist Council of Nagaland (K)Niki Group



Alleged involvement in terror attack

Niki Sumi who leads NSCN (K) Niki Group had broken away from the NSCN (Khaplang) group in 2017 after the death of the latter's founder SS Khapland. Incidentally, he is wanted by the NIA in connection with the attack on an Army convoy in Chandel, Manipur on June 4, 2015, which resulted in the death of 18 personnel. At that juncture, he served as the military operations chief of the NSCN (Khaplang) group. While the NIA announced a reward of Rs.10 lakh for his capture, the Enforcement Directorate provisionally attached assets of his wife Shelly Sumi to the tune of Rs.4.23 crore.

As per reports, he offered to revive the ceasefire agreement in 2020 after floating his faction of the NSCN. On September 4, the Centre, the Assam government and insurgency groups from the state signed an agreement to bring peace to the Karbi Anglong district. As a precursor, 1040 leaders of various Karbi groups of Assam had surrendered along with 338 weapons on February 23 earlier this year.