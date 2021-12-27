Nagaland Firing: Indian Army Inquiry Team To Visit Incident Site In Mon District On Dec 29

In a major development in the Nagaland firing incident, the Indian Army on Monday informed that its inquiry team will be visiting the incident site on Wednesday. The inquiry team will be preset at Tizit Police station in Mon district between 1.30 pm to 3 pm on December 29.

As per reports, fourteen civilians were killed in the botched counter-insurgency operation when Army accidentally fired on civilians on December 4 in Oting village in Mon district. The incident triggered a massive outcry in Nagaland to withdraw the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act. Later, the army ordered a Court of Inquiry headed by a major general posted in the northeastern region.

The inquiry team has also called upon people with primary information (non from the source) and cooperate in the investigation. "Any person having such information and desirous of deposing before the inquiry is requested to do so at Tizit police station," Army said.

It added, "Any original information, photo or video (not forwarded or not from a secondary source) related to the incident may also be shared with the Inquiry team via Phone, SMS or Whatsapp Messenger at +916033924571. The information may also be shared in person to the Inquiry team at Dinjan Military Station in Assam."

On Sunday, the Army had said that probe into the 'sad and unfortunate' loss of lives in Mon district firing incident is progressing expeditiously and all efforts are made to conclude the investigation at the earliest.

The Army also assured that action will be taken in the case in accordance with the law to "secure justice for all" and urged the people "to be patient for the findings of the Army inquiry."

Centre sets up panel to examine lifting of AFSPA

The Central government has decided to set up a high-level committee to look into the possibility of lifting AFSPA in Nagaland where it has been in operation for decades. The AFSPA gives power to forces to conduct operations and nab anyone without any prior notice. It also gives immunity to security forces if they shoot anyone dead.

The decision to form a high-level committee was taken at a meeting chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah and attended by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma on December 23, an official said.