Nagaland Govt Rolls Out ESanjeevani Service

Nagaland rolled out eSanjeevani, a national teleconsultation service of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (HFW), on Saturday.

The initiative will replace the state government’s Naga telehealth, a telemedicine platform and assisted teleconsultation system, to alleviate the urban-rural divide in terms of health care services, Nagaland Health and Family Welfare Minister S Pangnyu Phom said at a programme here.

The minister was speaking after rolling out the health scheme during a programme coinciding with the felicitation of three health care units in the state for receiving the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) in health care service.

The minister expressed confidence that eSanjeevani will enable a patient residing in rural areas to avail of quality healthcare services.

Phom also requested the officials to encourage the health care workers and the general public to make use of the platform for the benefit and welfare of all concerned.

Nagaland government Secretary for HFW, Asangla Imti, said that the eSanjeevani is a teleconsultation service to provide health care services to patients sitting in their homes or by visiting the nearest health care centre.

This is a safe and structured tele-based clinical consultation between a doctor and patient, she said.

It is a citizen-centric online-based outpatient consultation that can be very useful for patients in remote areas, if properly implemented, Imti said. PTI NBS MM MM

