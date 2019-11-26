TDP Chief Naidu:YSRCP Minister's 'graveyard' Remark On Amaravati Unpardonable

On Tuesday, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu slammed Botsa Satyanarayanathe, state Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister, for comparing Amaravati to a graveyard."Minister Botsa Satyanarayana's comment comparing Amaravati with a 'Smashaanam' (Burial Ground) is dreadful and unpardonable. If you can't respect your capital city, at least respect the sentiments of farmers who pooled their lands," Naidu tweeted."Respect the name which was derived from the glorious civilization...respect the identity and hopes of five crore Telugu people whom you represent," he continued.

Minister Botsa Satyanarayana’s comment comparing Amaravati with a ‘Smashaanam’ (Burial Ground) is dreadful and unpardonable. If you can’t respect your Capital City, at least respect the sentiments of farmers who pooled their lands, (1/3) pic.twitter.com/pdeGqZfooY — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) November 26, 2019

"Really pained at whatever is happening. @ysjagan is on course to erase both the past and future leaving nothing for the coming generations. That will be his legacy," said Naidu in another tweet.

Former finance minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and present TDP floor leader in Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council (APLC) demanded Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy to dismiss the minister from his cabinet for 'comparing secretariat, the temple of governance and high court, the temple of law with graveyard.' He further said that the minister has made a mockery of farmers who sacrificed 34,000 acres for the state capital. "Is your government ruling from the graveyard?" he asked in a press release.

YSRCP's Satyanarayana on Monday had reacted on TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu's upcoming visit to Amravati on November 28 asking whether he was coming to see the graveyard that he has made. Botsa had alleged that under the Naidu government 33,000 acres were taken from farmers under land pooling, promised construction of world-class capital. However, the Naidu government had failed to keep their promise managing to construct only a few buildings that too were completed 55 to 75 percent only.

Protest on Sand- Crisis

Amid the on-going sand crisis in Andhra Pradesh, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu last week hit out at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy and demanded a sum of Rs 25 lakh each to be paid to the kin of suicide victims and Rs 10,000 per month as compensation to the construction workers who lost their jobs in the last five months amid the sand scarcity. Before undertaking the 12-hour-long fast, the TDP chief took to Twitter to announce the protesting fast and press his demands in the wake of the sand crisis.

