Narendra Modi Pays Tribute To 9/11 US Victims; Recalls Vinoba Bhave And Swami Vivekananda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attack in the US. He took to Twitter and said that the world remembers 9/11 for the heinous terrorist attack in the USA. He also said that if humans had walked on the path of 'Jai Jagat' the destruction which followed would have stopped.

The world remembers 9/11 for the dastardly attack on this day in USA. If only humankind had walked on the path of ‘Jai Jagat’ given by Acharya Vinoba Bhave & Swami Vivekananda’s message of Universal Brotherhood given in 1893, the destruction that followed would not have occurred. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 11, 2020

Narendra Modi's 9/11 tributes

Narendra Modi on Friday recalled two most important milestones that mark this day for India- the birth anniversary of Acharya Vinoba Bhave and Swami Vivekananda's famous address in Chicago. In his tweet, he also said that there is a lot that entire humanity can learn from both these great men. On September 10, Prime Minister also announced that at 11 am on September 11 he will address a conclave on 'School Education in 21st century' as a part of the New Education Policy (NEP-2020). It was after 34 years and for the first time in the 21st century that major reforms have been directed in both school and higher education.

At 11 AM tomorrow, 11th September, I would be addressing a conclave on 'School Education in 21st Century’ as a part of the National Education Policy 2020. https://t.co/poPg6apPCh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 10, 2020

On the 125th birth anniversary of Bhave, PM Modi said in 1918 Bapu wrote about Acharya Vinoba Bhave- "I do not know in what terms to praise you. Your love and your character fascinate me and so also your self-examination. I am not fit to measure your worth.” Prime Minister said that Vivekananda's address to Chicago in 1893 had perfectly demonstrated the spirit of India's ethos and values. He took to Twitter and also attached a link to the address of 1893.

Swami Vivekananda’s address in 1893 perfectly demonstrated the spirit of India’s ethos and the values that are an integral part of our land. I urge youngsters to read the text of his address. https://t.co/1iz7OgAWm3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 11, 2020

September 11 attacks in the US

September 11, 2020, marks the 19th anniversary of the terrorist attacks which killed approximately 3,000 people in New York, Virginia and Pennsylvania. The attack was carried out by 19 terrorists and is considered one of the deadliest attacks in the USA since Pearl Harbor in 1941. The 9/11 attack has changed America's perception of security permanently. These attacks 19 years ago prompted then-President George W. Bush to declare war on terrorism.

In May 2011, a team of U.S Navy SEALs raised a compound in Pakistan and shot dead Osama bin Laden for attacking the USA. Memorials of all the people who were killed in the attack now stand in New York, Virginia and Pennsylvania. After the attacks, the Pentagon crash site was also rebuilt quickly and the World Trade Center (tallest building in the US) site now rises above the Manhattan skyline.

