'India Will Accord Memorable Welcome': PM Modi Delighted At POTUS Trump's Upcoming Visit

US President Donald Trump is all set to visit India along with First Lady Melania Trump from February 24-25, 2020. The President will visit Delhi and Gujarat during his visit, with a special trip to Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express his happiness over the upcoming visit of the POTUS. Modi, who in Trump's own words, shares a good relationship with him also announced that India will accord a memorable welcome to the esteemed guests.

Extremely delighted that @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS will visit India on 24th and 25th February. India will accord a memorable welcome to our esteemed guests.



This visit is a very special one and it will go a long way in further cementing India-USA friendship. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 12, 2020

The Prime Minister further shed light on what we could expect from the US President's upcoming visit to India. He drew commonalities between India's and the US's commitment to democracy and pluralism. A friendship between both the nations termed as 'robust' also has been called by the Prime Minister to augur well for the entire well.

India and USA share a common commitment to democracy and pluralism. Our nations are cooperating extensively on a wide range of issues. Robust friendship between our nations augurs well not only for our citizens but also for the entire world. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 12, 2020

The US President's visit comes at a time when there have been some issues between both the nations regarding trade. The upcoming visit will likely see a trade deal being signed between the 'good friends'. The US, which is also in an ongoing trade war with China, signed a trade deal with Beijing last month.

Earlier, Trump responding to a question on a potential trade deal with India to the White House reporters said that he will do it if "we can make the right deal".

India's envoy to Washington DC, Taranjit Singh Sandhu said that the US President's forthcoming visit is a "reflection of the strong personal rapport" between Trump and Modi. "It also demonstrates their strong desire to take the relationship to new heights."

Donald Trump to visit Motera Stadium

Earlier in the day, President Donald Trump called Prime Minister Narendra Modi his friend and claimed that the PM said they will have five to six million people to receive them through Ahmedabad airport to Motera stadium. Addressing reporters in White House on Wednesday, Trump hinted at a possible trade deal with India on the cards during the visit. Trump and his wife Melania will visit India on February 24-25.

He said, "I am (going to India). He (PM Modi) said we'll have millions and millions of people. He thinks we'll have 5-7 million people just from the airport to the new stadium (Motera Stadium). PM Modi is a friend of mine, he's a great gentleman and I look forward to going to India." On the Motera stadium, President Trump said that it is the largest cricket stadium in the world and has almost completed construction.