National Green Tribunal Seeks Views On Temporary Ban On Bursting Firecrackers In Delhi-NCR

On Monday, November 2, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) issued a notice to the Environment Ministry, Delhi government, pollution control agencies, and neighbouring states, asking if firecracker usage should be temporarily banned from November 7 to November 30 in a bid to prevent pollution and ensure safety for the public.

Headed by chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, the NGT bench issued notice to Environment Ministry, Delhi government, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi Pollution Control Committee, Delhi government, Delhi Police, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, asking them to reply by November 5.

This came after the NGT heard an application filed by the Indian Social Responsibility Network through Santosh Gupta as linked the use of firecrackers to Delhi-NCR's air pollution issue when air quality is already at a 'very poor' level and it also mentioned the potential of worsening the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fireworks may worsen the situation

As per reports, the NGT requested senior advocate Raj Panjwani and lawyer Shibhani Ghosh to assist the tribunal as amicus on the matter. The applicant said, "Increased pollution may further affect vulnerable groups and increase the fatality rate. Covid cases in Delhi may go up to 15,000 per day, as against the current cases of about 5,000 per day. The use of green crackers will not remedy the situation. The smoke will choke and may create a gas chamber like situation. It will lead to poor visibility, hazy conditions, and asphyxia."

In its order, NGT noted, "Number of diseases may also increase. There are reports in the public domain that air quality of Delhi is deteriorating and further deterioration may give rise to an increase in Covid cases." The NGT emphasized how the virus may impact negatively on the health of children, elder citizens and other vulnerable people.

"It is well known that the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been introduced envisaging the prohibiting of polluting activities if the air quality deteriorates. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is reported to be averaging between 410 and 450 i.e. 'hazardous' category'," it added.

