On National Handloom Day, PM Modi Salutes Artisans, Encourages Aatmabirbhar Bharat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to twitter today to thank the artisans involved in handloom and handicrafts on this National Handloom Day. August 7 is the national handloom day and this time, Prime Minister Modi expressed gratitude and respect for those involved in the handloom industry. He shared a video of handloom weavers on Twitter. Check it out here.

On National Handloom Day, we salute all those associated with our vibrant handloom and handicrafts sector. They have made commendable efforts to preserve the indigenous crafts of our nation. Let us all be #Vocal4Handmade and strengthen efforts towards an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. pic.twitter.com/XD7cs9ES7F — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2020

Numerous other political leaders and figures took this opportunity to appreciate everything that the handloom weavers in India do to keep this culturally and historically significant art alive in our country.

"On 6th Handloom Day, let's celebrate & appreciate handloom products which not only represent our rich culture & tradition but also support over 43 lakhs, weavers & workers. Espouse #Vocal4Handmade & 'Swadeshi' to realize the vision of PM Narendra Modi Ji's self-reliant India," said the National President of Bharatiya Janata Party, Jagat Prakash Nadda in a tweet.

Importance of Handloom in India

During the days of British Raj, our leaders boycotted British products and turned to products made in India in order to protest and improve the economic situation of the country. This movement was launched in 1905 in Calcutta and was named the Swadeshi Movement. The aim of this movement was to protest against the partition of Bengal. It all began on August 7 which is why this day was chosen as National Handloom Day to commemorate this movement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has on several occasions appealed to the citizens to turn to Indian-made products at the time of this major economic crisis. He kickstarted the Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign and asked people to be vocal for local which, in turn, will boost our economy. The handloom industry is a large part of this campaign. The handloom industry in India provides employment to a large number of people. It also plays an important role in our country's economy and this is why it is essential to recognise the contribution of the handloom weavers.