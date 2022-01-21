National Hugging Day 2022: History, Significance, Greetings & All You Need To Know

Every year on January 21, National Hugging Day is observed all across the globe. The main objective of this day is to encourage people to hug their loved ones which also includes friends and families more frequently. It is believed that a warm hug from close ones after a long tiring day can take away all the fatigue. A hug has a unique emotional energy that even helps an individual's immune system to function better. It is a very powerful tool to boost one's self-esteem when someone feels lonely and depressed.

A hug is not just a physical act but an expression that guarantees people that someone is there for them at their worst or best. It is a sign of love, safety and comfort. As per research, embracing someone for a longer period of time might cause the brain to produce oxytocin, a chemical that stimulates attachment and can significantly improve mood.

Hugging Day: History

The inaugural National Hugging Day was held in Clio, Michigan, in the year 1986. Kevin Zaborney was the person behind the special concept. When he saw that individuals appeared to be a little down in mood after the holidays, specifically between Christmas, New Year's Day, and Valentine's Day, the thought struck on him.

Zaborney believed that during that time, American culture was embarrassed to display sentiments in public and thought that a National Hugging Day would help to remedy that. Zaborney sought to normalise hugging by showing people that holding someone for emotional and physical assistance is not a sign of weakness.

Hugging Day: Significance

A hug is the simplest way to showcase concern. The significance of this lovely effort is to urge people all around the globe to be more empathetic towards one another and express their feelings more openly. During this hard time with pandemic, conflict and violence, this simple gesture can brighten anybody's mood especially when people are lonely. People also celebrate this day by sending warm Hugging day greetings to one another.

Hugging Day: Greetings

Feel the presence of love, wrapped up within a hug. Happy hug day.

Sending the warmest hugs to the coolest friend I have, happy hug day.

A hug might be the simplest gesture but it feels amazing, happy hug day.

Hugging is a silent way of saying, “you matter to me”. Happy hug day.

It is always the perfect time to hug your loved one, just hug and feel the warmth of love. Happy hug day.

A hug is a loving gift that costs no money and can be distributed for free to make the love grow. Happy hug day.

