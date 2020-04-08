Naveen Kundu Shares Poem On Lockdown Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown owing to the coronavirus crisis, Managing Director of Mercury Travels (part of Ebix), Naveen Kundu has shared an encouraging poem on the situation. The poem suggests that following lockdown guidelines is the only way to save the country.
In a massive move to mitigate the coronavirus crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide to contain the spread of the deadly virus, saying that "social distancing" is the only way to deal with the infectious disease.
Desh ko bachana hai
Bahar nahi nikalna hai
Desh ko bachana hai
Khana kam khana hai
Desh ko bachana hai
Haath bhi dohna hai
Lekin pani bhi bachana hai
Is Desh ko bachana hai
Bahar chidya ko khilana hai
Bahar janawar ko bhi khilana hai
Is Desh ko bachana hai
Yeh samai sangharsh ka hai
Yeh samai chunoti ka hai
Hume apna yog daan dena hai
Is Desh ko bachana hai
Is ghadi main dharya se kaam lena hai
Har ghadi sangharsh karna
Is desh ko bachana hai
Har aadami kehta tha mujhe desh ke liye marna hai
Ab samaayi aagaya hai desh ke liye jeena hai
Is desh ko bachana hai
Jai Hind
Bharat Mata Ki Jai
According to the latest update of the Health Ministry, there are 4,789 cases in the country including 4,312 active cases. While 124 deaths have been reported overall, around 353 people have been cured of the infection. Currently, the highest number of cases have been reported from the states of Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.
Meanwhile, PM Modi has established a dedicated national fund with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation -- like posed by the COVID-19 pandemic -- and to provide relief to the affected people. A public charitable trust under the name of ‘Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund’ (PM CARES Fund) has been established for the same.
