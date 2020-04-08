Naveen Kundu Shares Poem On Lockdown Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown owing to the coronavirus crisis, Managing Director of Mercury Travels (part of Ebix), Naveen Kundu has shared an encouraging poem on the situation. The poem suggests that following lockdown guidelines is the only way to save the country.

In a massive move to mitigate the coronavirus crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide to contain the spread of the deadly virus, saying that "social distancing" is the only way to deal with the infectious disease.

Naveen Kundu's Poem:

Desh ko bachana hai

Bahar nahi nikalna hai

Desh ko bachana hai

Khana kam khana hai

Desh ko bachana hai

Haath bhi dohna hai

Lekin pani bhi bachana hai

Is Desh ko bachana hai

Bahar chidya ko khilana hai

Bahar janawar ko bhi khilana hai

Is Desh ko bachana hai

Yeh samai sangharsh ka hai

Yeh samai chunoti ka hai

Hume apna yog daan dena hai

Is Desh ko bachana hai

Is ghadi main dharya se kaam lena hai

Har ghadi sangharsh karna

Is desh ko bachana hai

Har aadami kehta tha mujhe desh ke liye marna hai

Ab samaayi aagaya hai desh ke liye jeena hai

Is desh ko bachana hai

Jai Hind

Bharat Mata Ki Jai

COVID-19 crisis in India

According to the latest update of the Health Ministry, there are 4,789 cases in the country including 4,312 active cases. While 124 deaths have been reported overall, around 353 people have been cured of the infection. Currently, the highest number of cases have been reported from the states of Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, PM Modi has established a dedicated national fund with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation -- like posed by the COVID-19 pandemic -- and to provide relief to the affected people. A public charitable trust under the name of ‘Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund’ (PM CARES Fund) has been established for the same.

