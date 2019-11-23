Odisha CM Patnaik: 'Will Leave No Stone Unturned To Give Justice To Women & Children'

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik assured his Government will leave no stone unturned to ensure that justice is done to victims while citing his concerns over the vulnerability of women and children to multiple crimes and said exemplary action will be taken against criminals.

'Exemplary action would be taken'

"As the Chief Minister, let me assure the House, that crime against women will be one of my topmost priorities. We will leave no stone unturned to ensure that justice is done. Let me assure that any case of neglect, especially relating to women and children will not be spared. Exemplary action would be taken," he said.

'Politicising any human tragedy, especially relating to women is inhuman'

Further, the Chief Minister said he is concerned about crimes against women and children being politicised. In his statement, the CM said he the politicising of any horrific incident is inhuman and urged the parliament to refrain from such practices. He said such things will never yield any results. ''Rape, murder, death of women are extremely sad events. Politicising them multiplies the trauma and gives a very wrong message to the people at large and young people in particular. In case anyone is not satisfied with the investigation, there are legal fora for relief," he said. He also prompted how his initiative 'Mo Sarkar' has contributed significantly to achieving the goal of good governance.

The Chief Minister stated the law and order situation in the state has been stable and said there was an increase in the conviction rate in red-flag cases, which has gone up to 41.48 per cent in the year 2019. He said that due to prompt and professional investigation in four sensational cases of rape and murder of minor girls, the death penalty has been awarded to the accused persons under the POCSO Act.

