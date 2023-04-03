Navjot Singh Sidhu Meets Sidhu Moosewala's Family Days After Release From Jail

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu visited the residence of late singer Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab's Mansa district on Monday to meet his parents.

Sidhu was accompanied by a few other Congress leaders after leaving Patiala's residence and reached the Moosa village in Mansa at around 2.15 pm. The cricketer-turned-politician came out from the Patiala Central Jail on Saturday after being locked up there for around 10 months in a 1988 road rage case.

#WATCH | Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu arrives at the residence of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, in Mansa, Punjab pic.twitter.com/EXJtdJihWT — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2023

Last year on May 20, Sidhu was sent to jail following his surrender before a Patiala court after he was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for a year by the Supreme Court.

Sidhu Moosewala shot dead last year

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, who was popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Mansa on May 29 last year. He joined the Congress in December 2021, when Sidhu was the president of the party's Punjab unit, and he described the singer as a "youth icon."

He also contested the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls from the Mansa seat on a Congress ticket. Since last year, Moosewala's family has been seeking justice for their son, and they even sat on a protest outside the Punjab Assembly complex last month.

Centre putting democracy in chains, says Sidhu

After coming out from jail, Navjot Sidhu stoked controversy as he slammed the Centre for putting democracy in chains. He said, "There is no such thing as democracy right now."

He also went on to say that a conspiracy is being made to bring President’s Rule in Punjab. He said that he was supposed to be released at noon, but it was delayed as the government wanted all the media representatives and his supporters to disperse.

The Congress leader also lauded Rahul Gandhi and called him a revolution.

Sidhu said, "Whenever a dictatorship came to this country a revolution has also come and this time, the name of that revolution is Rahul Gandhi. He will rattle the government."

He added, "All the Congress workers are facing the challenges fearlessly. Today, Rahul Gandhi is making efforts to save democracy. He is inspired by great leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru, Maulana Azad, and Sardar Patel, among others."