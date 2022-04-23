Navneet & Ravi Rana File Counter-complaint; Demand FIR Against CM Thackeray, Sena Workers

Amravati MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana filed a counter-complaint with the Mumbai Police against 700 Shiv Sena leaders and workers on Saturday including against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray after they were arrested amid the Hanuman Chalisa row.

A written complaint has been submitted to the Mumbai Police by the Rana couple against CM Thackeray, Shiv Sena leaders Anil Parab and Sanjay Raut, and several others. They have demanded that the mentioned names also be booked under sections 120B, 143, 147, 148, 149, 452, 307, 153A, 294,504,506 of the IPC.

Amravati MP Navneet Rana & MLA Ravi Rana have given a written complaint to Mumbai Police & said that all 700 people including CM Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena leaders Anil Parab & Sanjay Raut should also be booked under sections 120B, 143, 147, 148, 149, 452, 307, 153A, 294,504,506 pic.twitter.com/2tMs6Dggwf — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2022

Navneet, Ravi Rana arrested by Mumbai Police

Amid the ongoing loudspeaker row in Maharashtra, high voltage drama unfolded outside Independent MP Navneet Rana's house in Mumbai after she vowed to recite Hanuman Chalisa along with her husband MLA Ravi Rana outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree'. Following this, Shiv Sena workers staged a massive protest in front of Rana's house on Saturday, after which, the duo called off their drive to the CM's residence.

Instead of dispersing the mob of workers gathered outside the Rana residence with an ambulance for the 'Bunty-Babli' couple, the Mumbai Police arrested Navneet and Ravi Rana based on a complaint filed under Section 153A of the IPC by Shiv Sainiks.

"A case is registered at Khar Police Station against MLA Ravi Rana and MP Navneet Kaur Rana under sections 153(A), 34, IPC r/w 37(1) 135 Bombay police act. Both are taken into custody from their house at Khar. Further investigation is being done by Khar PS," said the Mumbai Police.

Before being taken into custody, Ravi Rana said that Police are trying to forcibly take them from their residence and added that they will not bow down. "Police are trying to take us from here. We will recite Hanuman Chalisa. You may file 10 cases against us. We will not bow down," Ravi Rana proclaimed. The BJP has also come down heavily on their arrest and has slammed the state government for misusing its power.

Both Navneet and Ravi Rana will be produced before the Bandra Court (Holiday bench) tomorrow. "Police are collecting all the videos and press conference footage of the couple for analysis," said the Mumbai Police.